EXCLUSIVE: After Banning Officials From Overseas Trip, Gov Adeleke Embarks On Medical Leave To U.S

Weeks after imposing a ban on foreign travel for government officials due to financial constraints, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has embarked on a trip to the United States for medical reasons, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

On October 23, 2023, Adeleke announced a suspension of all non-essential foreign travel for government officials until the end of the year, citing financial constraints and plans to invest heavily in infrastructure.

“Foreign trips for top officials for the rest of the year are hereby suspended unless there is a direct emergency to be authorized by the governor,” Adeleke stated during a State Executive Council meeting.

He emphasized the need for austerity measures, urging cabinet members and other officials of the administration to make personal sacrifices in light of the state’s challenging financial situation.

“Our needs from office to accommodation are much, but our resources are limited,” Adeleke remarked. “So we have to devise a coping mechanism pending the time our funding situation improves.”

However, findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that Adeleke travelled to the United States in the second week of November for knee surgery.

According to high-ranking government sources, Adeleke is expected to remain in the United States until December or possibly January for proper recovery following the surgery.

This may prevent Adeleke from attending his one-year anniversary ceremony, scheduled for November 27, 2023.

The governor’s decision to travel abroad for medical treatment has raised questions about his earlier directive banning foreign trips for other officials.

The timing of his trip, just weeks after imposing the travel ban, could be perceived as contradictory.

Meanwhile, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, has said the governor embarked on a short working vacation to Europe and Asia to finalise partnership deals with investors and development partners.

According to him, Adeleke has not gone on vacation since assuming office a year ago.

He quoted his principal as saying, “The Osun people have the right to know about the movement of their Governor. This is a democracy. My masters are Osun people who elected me into office and to whom I am surely accountable. My trip is however a working one as I will be meeting foreign partners who are eager to join several sectors of our state economy.

“The last year has been rewarding as we have stabilised the state from inherited rot. We are reconstructing and simultaneously delivering good governance. That is why our 2024 budget is tagged budget of reconstruction and recovery.”

He added, “In one year, we place Osun state on a path of sustainable development, upgrading critical sectors like education, health, culture and entertainment, water, sports, digital economy, workers’ welfare, infrastructures, agriculture. We cap it with a multi-billion naira infrastructure plan now under implementation.

“I thank the Osun people for their continuous support and prayers. At home and abroad, I am committed to delivering on our five-point agenda for a better life for our people.”