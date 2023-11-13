Adeleke’s ‘Bad Luck’ Caused Defeat Of Dino Melaye In Kogi Poll — APC

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the victory of Usman Ododo in Saturday’s Kogi State governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State said the outcome of the poll has demystified the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, who served as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in the Kogi poll.

Ododo, the candidate of the APC, was declared winner of the November 11 election after polling a total of 446,237 votes to beat his closest rival, Muritala Yakubu-Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 259,052 votes.

Advertisement

The Labour Party candidate, Athan Achonu, came third with 64,081 votes, while Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 46,362 votes.

Reacting to the victory on Monday, the Osun APC’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, said, “Adeleke exported political bad luck to Kogi State that spiritually infected the PDP governorship candidate. Adeleke was mistakenly overrated by the national leadership of the PDP who appointed him as the campaign chairman of his party in the election.”

Olabisi averred that the way APC trounced the PDP and other opposition parties during the Kogi election is the way the party will dislodge Adeleke from office in the 2026 Osun gubernatorial poll.

Olabisi added, “The effect of the Kogi State governorship election results would undoubtedly put a stop to the ubiquitous gallivanting stance of the embattled Governor Adeleke in the Confluence State who was fond of boasting that his chairmanship of the campaign would translate to the repetition of electoral victory for the PDP as it was then fraudulently done in Osun State.

Advertisement

“This time around, there is no hiding place for Adeleke, and his co-travellers, as my party, the APC, will use all available constitutional means to throw you out of the government during the 2026 governorship elections. Enough of the shame that Adeeke’s inglorious administration has brought to our respected state.”