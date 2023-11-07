ADULTERY: Nsukka LGA Chairman Fires Adviser Caught In Sex Video

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon Emma Nwangwu, the embattled special assistant to the chairman of Nsukka local government area of Enugu State, who was allegedly identified in a trending video having an illicit affair of a married woman, has been sacked. He will however be paid one month salary.

The termination was contained in a statement by Michael Eze, secretary to Nsukka LGA.

Advertisement

The letter reads, “I’m directed after all necessary considerations by the chairman of Nsukka local government area to terminate your appointment for conduct unbecoming of an honourable member of the council, and your appointment is hereby terminated. You are entitled to one month salary in lieu of the notice in view of the law.

“You are therefore directed to hand over the property of the council in your possession to the secretary of the council within forty-eight hours.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Nwangwu was allegedly identified as the man having sex with a married woman in the video.

He however, told our correspondent in a brief telephone conversation on Tuesday that ‘it is propaganda, it’s not true. I’ll call you back. I’m in a meeting.’ Speculations are rife that he is currently on the run.

Advertisement

Hon Walter Ozioko, chairman, Nsukka local government area of Enugu State, had disclaimed Nwangwu, who is his special adviser on transportation.

Hon Ozioko made the disclaimer in a press statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Ejike Okpe.

The statement read, “The council chairman, being a true son of Nsukka land with high degree of integrity, clearly understands the sanctity of marriage in the land and, as such, cannot condone such nefarious act no matter who is involved. The alleged perpetrator of the nefarious act will face the consequences fully.”

In the trending video, the alleged married woman was seen spreading her wrapper on the ground while Nwangwu was seen trying to shield his own face. The special adviser however showed the woman’s face and private parts in the video, which is suspected to have been recorded by himself.

Adultery, it was gathered, is forbidden by the entire land of Nsukka, and believed to have grievous consequences for the perpetrators and even their offspring.