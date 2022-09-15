Advance Fee Fraud: How Plan To Defraud Ex-Army Officer In Lagos Backfired- EFCC

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Olabanji Aluko, a suspected fraudster posing as “Driver” in Lagos over alleged Advance Fee Fraud involving $17.5 million.

He was said to have been arrested by the Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The suspect claimed to be a driver and arranged a meeting with one Col. Remi Abdulrahman Adeyemo (retd.), who’s the petitioner, at a popular eatery in Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.

While giving his statement to the EFCC, Adeyemo claimed that he received a phone call from a man, identified as Ojo, who claimed to have known him some years back.

According to him, Ojo claimed that his son had initiated a divorce process in the United States of America (USA) and wanted to sell his properties to avoid losing them to his wife in the end.

He further alleged that Ojo requested his assistance regarding receiving the said sum, being proceeds of the sale of his son’s properties in the US.

He also said Ojo assured him that the money was to be shipped from the US, through a company, Loomis International, New York.

He added that Ojo told him that a code was to be sent to him, which he was to present before he could take possession of the said money.

Adeyemo also claimed to have received another call, where he was told that he would have to pay the sum of $5,700, being the cost of local handling charges, in order to receive the money.

On suspecting that Ojo was up to some foul play, Adeyemo was said to have reported the case to the EFCC.

Acting on intelligence gathered, the Commission swung into action and arrested the suspect just when he was about to hand over the fake bills to the tune of $17.5m to the petitioner.

According to EFCC, the suspect is to be charged to court soon.