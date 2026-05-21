Sustain Pressure On Terrorists, Shettima Urges Military Commanders

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Vice President Kashim Shettima has tasked military commanders on sustaining coordinated pressure on terrorist groups while strengthening intelligence, technology and civil-military cooperation to consolidate gains in the North-East.

Shettima gave the charge in Abuja at the public presentation of “Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations in North East Nigeria”, volumes 1 and 2, written by retired Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf.

Yusuf was a Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force and Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), among other commanding appointments while in service.

Shettima, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, urged commanders to remain vigilant and adaptive.

He stressed that while significant progress had been recorded in degrading terrorist capabilities, “progress must not be mistaken for final victory.”

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According to him, Nigeria’s security challenges require a comprehensive, whole-of-society approach involving the military, intelligence services, policymakers, and civilians.

The Vice President noted that the Nigerian Armed Forces had continued to demonstrate resilience and professionalism in the face of complex asymmetric threats.

“What Nigeria has endured in recent years is not evidence of a nation overwhelmed by danger, but a reflection of the resilience and courage of Nigerians who continue to stand firm in defence of a shared destiny,” he said.

Shettima said the North-East crisis remained both a security challenge and a humanitarian tragedy, adding that it underscored the need for sustained vigilance against violent extremism.

He emphasised that counterterrorism operations must be understood through the lived experiences of frontline personnel, whose testimonies, he said, provide critical lessons for future policy and strategy.

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The vice president commended the author of the book for documenting operational experiences and strategic lessons from the theatre of operations, describing the publication as “timely and important” to national security discourse.

He stressed that the work would help correct misinformation and deepen understanding of the complexities of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria.

Shettima further called for enhanced investment in military capability, intelligence gathering, technology deployment and civil-military relations, alongside continuous attention to troop welfare and morale.

He also paid tribute to members of the Armed Forces, intelligence community, humanitarian workers and civilians who have contributed to stabilisation efforts in affected regions, as well as those who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

Shettima reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu to strengthen the operational readiness and welfare of the Armed Forces.

He congratulated the author and urged that the publication be widely used across military institutions, academic environments and policy circles to enrich doctrine and strategic learning.

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He added that Nigeria must remain united and resolute in confronting insecurity, while drawing lessons from past operations to secure lasting peace.

A renowned scholar and book reviewer, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, described the new two-volume book as a landmark contribution to military scholarship and counter-terrorism operations.

Osaghae commended the author’s blend of theory and field experience in addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

He said the author, a highly decorated retired general distinguished himself in counter-insurgency operations and earned multiple honours and international recognition.

According to him, the books—spanning about 900 pages with detailed tables and figures—provide a comprehensive analysis of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, grounded in both academic rigour and practical command experience.

“This is a rare work that successfully bridges theory and practice, drawing from first-hand operational knowledge and deep scholarly engagement,” Osaghae said.