Afriland Properties Shareholders Approve N329.7m Dividend, Assets Rise To N65bn

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Shareholders of Afriland Properties Plc have approved a total dividend payout of N329.7m for the 2025 financial year, as the company reported steady revenue growth and a significant expansion in its asset base to N65bn.

The approval was granted at the company’s 13th Annual General Meeting, where management presented audited results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The declared dividend of 24 kobo per ordinary share comprises an interim dividend of 13 kobo already paid and a final dividend of 11 kobo, reinforcing the company’s commitment to consistent shareholder returns.

Afriland Properties posted revenue of N4.07bn, representing an 8 per cent increase from N3.75bn recorded in 2024.

Gross profit also rose to N3.51bn from N3.13bn in the previous year, supported by improved operational efficiency and tighter cost controls across its business segments.

However, profit before tax declined to N2.60bn from N3.70bn in 2024, reflecting prevailing macroeconomic pressures and cost dynamics.

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The company’s balance sheet showed notable strength, with total assets rising by 33 per cent to N65bn, up from N48bn in the prior year. Shareholders’ funds also increased to N36.09bn from N34.93bn, indicating sustained value accretion despite earnings pressure.

Chairman of the Board, Emmanuel Nnorom, said the 2025 performance underscores the company’s resilience and disciplined approach in navigating a challenging operating environment.

He noted that the firm remained focused on preserving value, strengthening its asset base, and delivering sustainable returns to investors.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Azubike Emodi, described the results as a reflection of the company’s strong operating model and execution capabilities.

He said Afriland continued to record progress across its core business areas, including property development, facilities management, asset enhancement, and investment activities, while maintaining efficiency and long-term value creation.

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Emodi added that the company is entering a new phase of growth, driven by a pipeline of ongoing and upcoming projects in key markets such as Lagos and Abuja.

He also highlighted efforts to reposition underutilised assets to improve yield and optimise returns over the long term.

Looking ahead, Afriland Properties expressed optimism about opportunities within Nigeria’s real estate sector, particularly in residential housing, mixed-use developments, and commercial real estate.

The company said it would continue to leverage innovation, strategic partnerships, and disciplined execution to sustain growth and enhance stakeholder value.