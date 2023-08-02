Afro-American Computer Guru Traces His Igbo Ancestry

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr Emmitt McHenry, an Afro-American world-renowned computer wizard who developed the .com code for the Internet, has reconnected with his Igbo ancestry.

McHenry, chairman and CEO of Defense Manufacturing, was inducted into the Igbo fame at a ceremony held at the Smithsonian Institute of African Museum in Washington DC, USA, Tuesday. It was presided over by the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The event also witnessed the induction of retired Gen William E. (Kip), the first commander of the U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2007.

Our correspondent reports that about 400 years ago, thousands of blacks were shipped out of the continent through slavery. Over the years, the black population in the United States of America and the Caribbean have grown into millions.

Some of the African-Americans passed the information of their ethnic origin to their children before they passed on; with the revelations about their ancestry transcending generations to the present day.

It was gathered that the great grandfather of McHenry informed him and his siblings that they are Igbo. According to the national publicty secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, “The Internet wizard has validated the epistle from the fore-fathers with a DNA test and his Igboness became most manifest and wholesome.”

During the induction, Chief Iwuanyanwu highlighted with joy that the Igbo ingenuity, audacity, resilience and the unique capacity to turn adversaries into diverse opportunities have remained irrepressible.

He added that the exemplary adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo ‘is making positive impacts in all parts of the globe’.

Iwuanyanwu expressed delight that some of the African-American descendants ‘have traced their roots back to their Igbo lineage’, and commended ‘the willingness of the inductees to key into the current visionary dynamic of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in its effort to attain a glorious and enviable pedestal through transformative and innovative policies and programmes in Igbo land’.

Iwuanyanwu extolled the virtues and sterling records of accomplishments in the USA by the inductees. He also appointed Dr McHenry, General William Ward and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze as members of the Presidential Advisory Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Some of such stars in the US, according to Ogbonnia, are Prof Bart Nnaji, expert in artificial intelligence, robotics, geometric logic and innovations; Professor Philip Emeagwali, who developed a computer that can perform measurements of 3.1 billion per second; Professor Charles Ifeanyi Umeh, director of the laboratory for instructional mechatronics and advanced electronic packaging and laser processing applications; Dr Aloysius Anaebonam, a renowned pharmacist; Emeka Nchekwube, neurological surgeon; Cyprain Emeka Uzoh, patented for the development of electroplated interconnector structures on integrated circuit chips; T D Jakes, the famous American pastor and bishop of The Potter’s House.

The high point of the event was the presentation of certificates of Igbo Ancestry to McHenry and Ward.

The keynote speaker at the event, Professor Kingsley Muoghalu, urged the Igbo to look inwards for economic development. A member of the Smithsonian Board of Trustees, Dr Margaret, presented a goodwill message on behalf of the Smithsonian Institute.

The event, which featured masquerades and cultural dances, was organized by the coordinating chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, Chief Sam Obaji.

Professor Chinwe Obaji, former minister for education, Federal Republic of Nigeria, was among those that witnessed the event.