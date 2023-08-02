BREAKING: Tinubu Submits Names Of Remaining Ministerial Nominees To Senate

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has submitted the name of the remaining ministerial nominees to the Senate.

The list was submitted to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila is the president’s Chief of Staff, CoS.

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, Ekiti-APC, raised “a point of order to allow a stranger approach the chamber” which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Simon Mwadwon, PDP, Plateau.

At exactly 03:18, Gbajabiamila walked into the chamber to hand over the list to Akpabio.

The list contains nominees from the remaining states of Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara.

Akpabio would unveil the list before end of plenary.

Recall that Tinubu had submitted 28 names of ministerial nominees on July 28.