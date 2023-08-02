BREAKING: Tinubu Submits Names Of Remaining Ministerial Nominees To Senate

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
The Whistler NG Breaking News

President Bola Tinubu has submitted the name of the remaining ministerial nominees to the Senate.

Advertisement

The list was submitted to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila is the president’s Chief of Staff, CoS.

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, Ekiti-APC, raised “a point of order to allow a stranger approach the chamber” which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Simon Mwadwon, PDP, Plateau.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Ministerial Screening: Senator Reminds Dele Alake He Called Some Nigerians ‘Wild Dogs’

Nigeria Politics

Obidients Slam Labour Party Legislators For Not Opposing ‘Bow And Go’ Practice During Ministerial Screening

At exactly 03:18, Gbajabiamila walked into the chamber to hand over the list to Akpabio.

The list contains nominees from the remaining states of Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara.

Advertisement

Akpabio would unveil the list before end of plenary.

Recall that Tinubu had submitted 28 names of ministerial nominees on July 28.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement