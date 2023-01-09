After THE WHISTLER Report, DAAR Communications Says Dokpesi Released By London Police

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of DAAR Communications Limited says its chairman, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has finally been released by the security forces in the United Kingdom following his arrest.

THE WHISTLER broke the news about his arrest on Sunday.

A source told this website that Dokpesi, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, boarded a Lufthansa Flight LH916 from Frankfurt to London and was subsequently arrested at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport in London.

The source said, “We were on a flight from Frankfurt to London and as we are about to arrive London, we were informed that we should all stay on our seat when the aircraft lands and that the Police wanted to do something. We were informed that there will be a police operation.

“So when we landed, the police came in and ask who is Raymond Dokpesi and they now took him away. He was wearing agbada. He was arrested in London.”

Reacting, the media outfit released a statement afterward, saying their founder had to be cleared in the UK after some hours with its security forces.

Describing the scenario as an “incident”, DAAR Communication was silent on the reason Dopkesi was held for some hours by the UK security forces.

The statement reads:

“The founder of DAAR Communications Plc High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Ph.D) has been released after an incident which saw him delayed on arrival at the London Heathrow airport on Sunday January 8, 2023.

“Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.”