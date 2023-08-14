After Wining Caicedo Race, Chelsea To Outbid Liverpool To Sign Southampton’s Roméo Lavia

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a British record fee of £115m, Chelsea are preparing a fresh bid to win the race to the signature of Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia.

Advertisement

Liverpool had in the past week tabled a fee of £60m for the 19-year-old to move to Anfield, which was accepted.

However, Lavia has not gone for medical or agreed personal details with Liverpool leaving Chelsea with the chance to once again win the race to the signing of another major player in the summer.

Liverpool had agreed a fee of £111m for Caicedo before Chelsea stepped in and made a British record fee of £115m, which was accepted.

Caicedo was reluctant to move to Anfield preferring Stamford Bridge having reportedly had a pre-contract agreement with the London club in January.

Jürgen Klopp, who is desperate to strengthen his midfield is sweating over the prospect of losing another high profile player to a direct rival as Chelsea are preparing a bigger offer having seen a £55m bid for the Belgian midfielder rejected last Friday.

Advertisement

Liverpool reluctantly raised their bid for Lavia on Sunday night, having previously refused to go over £45m.

Indications that Lavia favours a move to Chelsea would add another layer to the already tense transfer window especially between the two clubs.