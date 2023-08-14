Al-Hilal Agree £77.6m Fee For Paris St-Germain Neymar

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Al-Hilal football club in the Saudi Pro League have agreed a £77.6m fee for Paris St-Germain striker, Neymar.

The Brazil forward, 31, will seal the deal after completing a medical and all necessary paperwork.

Neymar, former Barcelona striker joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros in 2017.

Following their intentions to sell the Brazil star, PSG left him out of the squad for their Ligue 1 draw against Lorient on Saturday.

The Parisian new coach, Luis Enrique had said Neymar was not part of his plans for the new season.

The player who earned 25m euros annually at the French capital is one of the ‘Galacticos’ to leave the club after Lionel Messi left earlier in the summer.

He made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League final.

Neymar was plagued by a number of ankle injuries during his days at the French capital.