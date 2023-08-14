JUST IN: Bobrisky Loses Father

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has lost his father, Kunle Okuneye.

Bobrisky’s brother, Debola Okuneye, confirmed the demise of his father on Monday, stating, “My father passed away this morning, and we are in the process of arranging his burial.”

Also, Lastborn, a Secretary of Beach Nigeria Enterprises, a car hire service located at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos where the late Okuneye worked as a director, confirmed the incident to Punch, adding that the burial will adhere to Islamic customs and take place at 4 pm today.

“Yes, you saw it correctly. It’s true. The burial will take place at 4 pm today,” Lastborn affirmed.

Kunle Okuneye, a native of Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun state, will be laid to rest in his hometown.