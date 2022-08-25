Again Barcelona Paired With Bayern Munich In Group Of Death

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barcelona FC will face Bayern Munich in the group stage of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League.

This was based on the outcome of the draw which was held on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.

The teams clashed in the quarter finals of the 2019-2020 season where Bayern humiliated the Spanish team 8-2 and in 2021-2022 Group stage where Barca also lost 3-0 in both legs.

Their rivalry dates back to other seasons.

This year, both teams have been drawn in Group C, where the former Bayern striker, Robert Lewandowski and new club Barcelona will compete for the top spot.

Inter Milan will also be competing alongside Barcelona and Bayern.

Premier League champions Manchester City will battle Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in Group G. City’s newest striker, Erling Halaand will face his former club.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will face Ajax, Napoli and Rangers.

Also, Chelsea will battle Milan, FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW FULL LIST

Group A – AFC Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B – FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C – Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D – Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Club, Marseille

Group E – AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F – Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G – Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen