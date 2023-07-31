Again, Enugu Residents Defy Gov’t, Observe Monday Sit-At-Home

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A majority of Enugu residents in the private sector, Monday, defied the state government’s order to open for businesses.

The state government had warned them not to obey Monday sit-at-home orders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, adding that those that observe the orders would have their shops and operating licences revoked. The order was instituted by IPOB to press the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained at the custody of the Department of State Services since 2021 over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Non-compliance with the order led to the protest at Ogbete Main Market last Monday, resulting in the death of at least one.

A survey carried out by THE WHISTLER today showed that banks, filling stations, markets and transporters were relatively not functional.

A barber along Abakaliki road in Enugu metropolis, Emmanuel, said, “I opened with a style. One of my doors is locked so that nobody will say I didn’t open. In fact, I came out because one of my customers called me. But no customers. Maybe the presence of security operatives is scaring people.”

A banker, Chiedozie, told our correspondent that the management did not ask them to report to duties. According to him, “They didn’t tell us to come to work today. So, until the directives come from Lagos, the sit-at-home continues.”

Some residents interviewed on the directive of Nnamdi Kanu for an end to sit-at-home said releasing Kanu ‘is the only option’.

Sheddy Eze, an activist, said, “They are treating the symptoms. Kanu had cancelled sit-at-home about three times, but people didn’t heed to it. Kanu’s stand on the Igbo oppression represents everybody’s position. So, even if he is released, the Igbo nation want to be treated well in Nigeria or let them go. So far this maltreatment continues, the solidarity will continue.”

Chinwe Eze said, “I doubt if the sit-at-home is totally a waste. I know people who began to farm as a result of the Monday sit-at-home. Nothing like being wasted. I know government workers enjoy it because it reduces their working days, coupled with the high cost of going to work as a result of hardship even before Tinubu increased the prices of petroleum products. But many utilise the day very well.”

However, civil servants at the State Secretariat were seen reporting to work, though few and very late. One of them said, “We are being monitored, we we must report to work. Sometime the governor comes by himself. The head of service also comes. When we sign in, we stay small and go.

“We want the state government to provide us with transport means. Commercial motorists are not operating much. That is why the secretariat is almost empty.”