Again FG Extends NIN-SIM Verification Deadline

The Federal Government has extended the National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module verification deadline.

The extension follows significant progress made in NIN-SIM verification linkage which has reached 52 million.

The National Identity Management Commission disclosed on Tuesday that the new deadline is June 30, 2021.

The FG through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami had in December 2020 directed network operators to disconnect SIM cards not linked with NIN by December 30.

But the government extended the deadline by three weeks to January 19, for subscribers that already have NIN.

For those that did not have NIN, the government shifted it by six weeks to February 9 and subsequently April 9, 2021.

The FG later shifted the deadline for deactivating subscribers that are yet to link their SIM cards to a NIN from April 6 to May 6.

According to the commission, the decision was reached in a virtual meeting chaired by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and attended by Umar Garba Dambatta, the Executive Vice Chancellor of Nigerian Communications Commission.

“The Federal Government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification,” the commission said.

NIMC said the 54 million that obtained their NIN translates to 190 million mobile numbers.

“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension,” it added.