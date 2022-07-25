Again, Obi Cautions Supporters Against Attacks On Presidential Candidates

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has again cautioned his supporters to exercise restraint when other presidential candidates make comments about him.

Obi stated this on Monday through his Twitter handle in apparent response to complaints being made about his online supporters who have been accused of bullying critics out of social media space.

Most recently, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar came under online attacks over his comment that Obi cannot perform miracle to win the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku while speaking on Arise TV restated popular position that Obi’s popularity is only on social media. According to the former Vice President, Obi cannot win election in the North because “90% of northerners are not on social media.”

He came under intense scrutiny and attacks from the Labour candidate’s supporters who said he was being far from the truth.

But Obi, who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election, advised that while he appreciates the support from his followers, they must exercise restraint and allow him respond personally to any criticisms or comments about him.

He said, “I most sincerely appreciate all my supporters and those of LP. I love you all. I wish to appeal to you to allow me to personally respond to any CANDIDATE that makes comments about me, while you concentrate on issues to promote our cause of moving our dear Nigeria from consumption to production, create jobs, and generally evolve a better Nigeria.”’

The former Anambra State Governor had also in July advised his supporters to win people to the party through persuasion rather than attacks.