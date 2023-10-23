Agribusiness Incubation Centre Will Increase Domestic Food Production

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Permanent Secretary of, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, (FMAFS), Ernest Umakhihe has revealed why the ministry commissioned the Agribusiness Incubation Centre in Nigeria.

The event which took place at the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State, is in line with the ministry’s focus on agriculture and food security as a priority.

Umakhihe said the new development will enable farmers to adopt new technologies and innovations across the commodities enterprise and value chain segments of production, processing, storage, and marketing.

“The FG has commissioned the Agribusiness Incubation Centre to boost Food Production, Capacity Building, Quality Control and Achieve Food and Nutrition Security in the country.

“The incubation centre was established as a Special Centre of Excellence to support and achieve food security in Nigeria, youth and women empowerment, promote employment generation and wealth creation, and poverty reduction.

“The project is also aimed to facilitate and attract investments into the agricultural sector, ensure the sustainability of Agri-based businesses, and increase domestic food production and exports” Umakhihe revealed in a statement signed by Ezeaja Ikemefuna, Acting Director FMAFS on Monday.

Speaking further, he emphasized that the centre would support market research, linkage to strategic partners, access to investors, and the development of business plans and business networking.

He highlighted that the Centre was equipped to provide business basics through comprehensive training programmes along commodity value chains and business start-ups, including access to bank loans and other fund guarantee programmes.

In his remarks, the FUL Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi pledged to ensure that the institution made good use of the opportunity to train the students, to become big-time agriculturalists who would contribute to the nation’s food production