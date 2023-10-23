NNPC Limited Will Play Leading Role In Bridging Human Capital Needs In Nigeria’s Energy Sector-Adekeye

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has said that it will play a leading role in bridging the human capacity needs of the country’s energy sector along with the Petroleum Industry Act.

The Director of NNPC Limited Academy, Folashade Adekeye, said this on Monday at the 2023, 3rd Biennial International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science & Technology (ICHST).

She spoke on the theme ‘The Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Opportunities, Challenges and Developments.’

The Director said the NNPCL has entered partnerships with reputable institutions organizations and professional bodies to equip players within and outside the industry for the challenges ahead

Adekeye said, “For us in the NNPC Academy and RTI (Research Technology and Innovation) division, we are excited to be part of the success story as sponsors and partners in this year’s conference which is focussed on the sector’s challenges and opportunities.

“With the passage of the PIA and the need to prepare the workforce in the energy sector, stakeholders, and the public on emerging trends, NNPC Academy is poised to play a leading role in human capacity development.

“We are into partnership with reputable institutions, organizations, and professional bodies in equipping players within and outside the industry for the eventual challenges ahead. Our partnership and collaboration with PTI through ICHST will spur innovation and expansion in the energy sector.

“It will focus on the most recent trends, techniques and legislations influencing the future of the energy sector. It will highlight how the energy sector may transition to a more sustainable energy mix, while balancing environmental and social concerns in the context of the fast-evolving energy landscape.”

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, said in his address that human capital is vital to the successful operation of the oil and gas industry, adding that this is why the industry should focus on local content development.

Wabote said prior to the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 210, the country’s oil and gas industry were dominated by skilled manpower headed by expatriates while Nigerians played majorly in the unskilled areas.

He said after the enactment of the Act, there were improvements in the number of skilled Nigerians in the oil and gas industry.

“Nigerians now play critical role in the oil and gas industry. The Nigerian oil and gas industry will continue to witness significant growth in Nigerian manpower in the oil and gas industry,” Wabote said.

He noted that the push to ramp up in country refining capacity is legitimate and would ease the sufferings of Nigerians resulting from subsidy removal.

Wabote said, “Refining the nation’s crude oil into finished products will be utilized locally and exported. This will contribute positively towards the economic growth and development of the nation.

“Between the year 2010 to date, Nigeria will acquire an additional refining capacity of 980,000 barrels per day which if added to existing capacity of 450,000 barrels per day if it comes on stream of the nation’s Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt Refineries will translate to combined 1.5 million barrels per day in refining capacity.”

The Principal and Chief Executive, Dr Henry A. Adimula of Petroleum Training Institute in his welcome address said the pioneering research conducted by the Institute (PTI) has led to the development of economic models for gas investment spanning the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

Adimula said the PTI has also created the Modified Unit Technical Cost Model for oil and gas investment which ensures the precise determination of the cost to produce a standard cubic foot of gas.

He said, “PTI’s collaborative research with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Research and Development Division (NNPC RTI) has resulted in steps towards efficient storage system for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Powered Tricycles.

“This pioneering initiative marks a substantial stride towards sustainable energy solutions and cleaner transportation methods. Our strides in research and innovation have also yielded remarkable results.

“Most notably, we’ve secured a patent for the ‘Method of Improving the Rheological Properties of Potassium-Based Bentonite Clay’ under Nigerian Patent No NG/P/2020/200, as duly registered with the Nigerian Patents and Designs Registry.”

The PTI Boss also said that the Institute has made significant advancements in the development of a bio-catalyst production process derived from animal waste, which has also been successfully patented.