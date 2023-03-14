Ahead Of Saturday Polls, Atiku’s Campaign DG, Guber Aspirant, Ex-commissioner Dump PDP

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections slated for March 18, 2023, a Director General of Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign, Jossy Ehinmore alongside, former Ondo State governorship aspirant, Banji Okunomo and ex-commissioner, Bisi Ilawole, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo State.

Their resignation is coming barely seventeen days after the presidential election and four days before the governorship and state assembly elections.

The three chieftains of the Ondo PDP in separate resignation letters seen by THE WHISTLER did not state the reasons behind their action but only declared their intention.

The resignation notice was addressed to their respective Ward chairmen in Ilaje Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

The letters were dated March 13th 2023 and were copied to the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, State chairman and the local government chairman.

Okunomo resigned his membership from PDP at Erika’s Ward, Ilawole addressed notified Ugbo Ward 2 chairman of his resignation while Ehinmore dumped his party at Ugbo Ward 1 of Ilaje Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

The letters titled ‘NOTIFICATION OF RESIGNATION OF MY MEMBERSHIP OF THE PARTY’ read, “With effect from today, 13 March, 2023, I wish to voluntarily resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Above is necessary for the records.”

Efforts to reach the three leaders by our reporter to know the reasons behind their actions proved unsuccessful as they did not respond to phone calls and failed to respond to text messages.