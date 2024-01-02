Airtel Africa Replaces Nigerian CEO Ogunsanya With Sunil Taldar

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Airtel Africa has replaced its retiring Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Ogunsanya, with Sunil Taldar.

The company disclosed the changes on Tuesday in a regulatory filing seen by THE WHISTLER.

Airtel said Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director– Transformation, will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director and assume the CEO role on 1 July 2024 when Ogunsanya will return.

Ogunsanya was vital in the launch of Airtel’s first sustainability strategy and has deep experience across Africa, including running Airtel Africa’s Nigeria telecommunications and mobile money operations in Nigeria.

Airtel said the Nigerian will become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural Chair.

It said the Charitable Foundation will accelerate the Company’s commitment to its sustainability initiatives and charitable operations across its locations in Africa.

According to Airtel, the Charitable Foundation will have its own separate legal personality and be independent of the Airtel Africa Group.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa Plc said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Segun Ogunsanya for his commitment and significant contribution to Airtel Africa plc as Chief Executive and before that as Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria, our largest market in Africa.

“Under Segun’s leadership, Airtel Africa has maintained double-digit revenue growth and continued to deliver new, industry-leading products to our customers across Africa

“I am pleased Segun has agreed, following his retirement, to assume the new role as Chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, where he will bring his visionary leadership to this new philanthropic initiative to advance development and prosperity across Africa. Segun will retire from the board with our very best wishes and sincere appreciation for everything he has achieved.”

The retiring CEO said, “It has been a privilege to spend over 12 years of my career at Airtel Africa, and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers across Africa. We continue to transform lives.

“Now is the right time to handover to a new leader who can build on Airtel Africa’s strengths and deliver on the significant opportunities ahead as I pursue my renewed interest in the empowerment of Africans through digital and financial inclusion in a different capacity beyond the boundaries of for-profit organizations. This has been my ambition after a successful career spanning over 35 years in banking, FMCG and telecommunications”.