Airtime Credit Crisis May Hurt Millions Of Nigerians, ALTON Warns

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The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has called for the urgent resolution of the regulatory dispute disrupting Nigeria’s airtime credit market, warning that the prolonged uncertainty could undermine consumer welfare, investor confidence, and the credibility of the country’s regulatory framework.

ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, raised the concern amid ongoing tensions over the oversight of airtime borrowing and Value Added Service (VAS) providers, stressing that the matter has evolved beyond a routine regulatory disagreement.

According to Adebayo, the situation now reflects deeper institutional challenges, particularly around coordination among regulators and compliance with existing judicial directives.

“What is happening in the airtime credit market is not simply a dispute between regulators. It is a test of whether the structures that underpin business confidence in this country are functioning as they should. Court orders have been issued, businesses hold valid licences, and consumers are still being affected,” he said.

He urged regulators, telecom operators, and the Federal Government to collaborate in restoring clarity and stability to the sector.

Adebayo noted that the airtime credit ecosystem serves as a critical informal financing mechanism for millions of Nigerians, especially traders, artisans, and small-scale entrepreneurs who rely on short-term airtime advances for daily business activities in the absence of accessible formal credit.

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He estimated the market’s annual value at between N300bn and N400bn, underscoring its importance to Nigeria’s broader informal economy.

ALTON also pointed to interim injunctions issued by Federal High Courts in Lagos and Abuja, which restrain interference in the operations of licensed VAS providers, including Nairtime Nigeria Limited and members of the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPA).

However, the association warned that continued disruption despite these court orders raises serious concerns about regulatory alignment and respect for judicial authority.

At the centre of the dispute is an ongoing jurisdictional conflict between the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over the regulation of airtime credit services and digital lending products.

ALTON maintains that the NCC has clear statutory authority over telecoms operations under the Nigerian Communications Act and argues that overlapping regulatory actions are creating uncertainty that threatens legitimate business activities.

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The association disclosed that it had earlier warned the NCC in August 2025 about potential instability arising from conflicting regulations and unresolved inter-agency overlaps.

Meanwhile, the FCCPC has denied allegations that it banned airtime borrowing and data advance services, instead attributing temporary service suspensions by operators such as MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria to non-compliance by service providers.

According to the Commission, operators were granted a 90-day compliance window from July 2025 to regularise their digital lending services under new regulations but allegedly failed to meet the requirements within the stipulated period.

As regulatory tensions persist, industry stakeholders warn that resolving the dispute swiftly is essential to protecting millions of consumers, safeguarding investor confidence, and preserving Nigeria’s reputation as a stable business environment.