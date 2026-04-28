Abe Resumes As NUPRC Board Chairman, Pledges Improved Leadership

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The newly inaugurated board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) resumed on Tuesday, with a pledge to boost the capacity of the NUPRC in meeting its statutory mandate.

Speaking at the Commission headquarters shortly after inauguration, the Chairman of the NUPRC board, Senator Magnus Abe, assured management of improved productivity.

Abe said the purpose of the board is to provide better leadership and oversight.

The chairman also promised to ensure that the NUPRC gets a more befitting office to maximise staff productivity.

“I believe that of all the priorities we should have, getting a proper office accommodation should take priority over everything else,” he stated.

In her remarks, the Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, congratulated the new board members, adding that the Commission depends on them for direction in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

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Eyesan described the inauguration as coming at a most auspicious moment especially amid the current spike in oil and gas prices occasioned by the Middle East crisis.

“Today, the oil and gas industry is seeing volatility because of the war in the Middle East and the transition and its impact on the industry.

“Nigeria must position itself to respond appropriately to both the energy transition imperative and the disruptions in the Middle East. I believe the Commission is positioned for the shocks or eventuality that may arise,” she added.

The NUPRC chief executive also restated the commitment of the Commission’s management team to reforming the industry.

Speaking earlier at the inauguration, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the event underscored the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to strengthening governance in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

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He said as the apex governance body of the Commission, the board is expected to provide strategic oversight, policy direction, and institutional stability that will enhance investor confidence and promote sustainable development in the upstream sector.

“This development is firmly aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, which prioritises strong institutions, the rule of law, and integrity in public service,” Akume stated.

While congratulating them for their appointment, the SGF charged the board members to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance, ensure accountability and transparency, and work constructively with management and stakeholders while maintaining regulatory independence.

Members of the board inaugurated include: Senator Magnus Abe (Chairman), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan (commission chief executive), Engineer Sunday Babalola (non-executive commissioner), Engineer Paul Jezhi (non-executive commissioner), Bashari Indabawa (executive commissioner), Muhammed Sabo Lamido (executive commissioner), Mrs. Patience Oyekunle (permanent secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources), Engineer Mustapha Lamorde (Executive Director, HSEC, NMDPRA) and Mr. Dalhat Muhammad Kamal (Director, Ministry of Finance) while Ms. Olayemi Adeboyejo serves as Commission Secretary/Legal Adviser.