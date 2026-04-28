Senate Amends Police Trust Fund Bill

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The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to repeal the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019, and replace it with a new legal framework aimed at strengthening funding for the Nigeria Police Force.

Leading debate on the bill, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said the proposed legislation is designed to provide sustainable financing for police equipment, training and welfare in the face of worsening security challenges.

He noted that threats such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime and communal clashes have stretched the capacity of the police, adding that “inadequate funding, obsolete equipment, poor infrastructure and welfare challenges continue to undermine operational efficiency.”

Bamidele described the bill as a structured intervention to address systemic gaps identified in the implementation of the existing Trust Fund law, particularly in governance, funding sustainability and transparency.

According to him, the proposed law will create a more accountable funding framework with diversified revenue sources, including one per cent of Federation Account earnings, levies under tax laws, grants from all tiers of government, donor support and private sector contributions.

He said the arrangement would reduce dependence on annual budgetary allocations while supporting critical needs such as modern policing equipment, digital surveillance, forensic technology, facility rehabilitation and improved welfare for personnel.

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Seconding the bill, Senator Abba Moro said it was “timely and necessary,” stressing that poor funding remains a major impediment to effective policing.

Also contributing, Senator Abdul Ningi described the proposal as a “massive boost” to national security but warned that it must be implemented with strict accountability.

However, concerns emerged over the constitutionality of some funding provisions. Senator Adamu Aliero cautioned against direct deductions from the Federation Account without consultations with states and local governments, warning of possible legal disputes.

In response, Senator Mohammed Monguno argued that the National Assembly is empowered under Section 80(2) of the Constitution to authorise such expenditures from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Weighing in, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio noted that Section 81 requires such funding proposals to be captured in the annual estimates, rather than through direct deductions.

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Akpabio assured that the Senate would not pass any legislation inconsistent with the Nigerian Constitution, adding that “constitutional compliance and accountability will remain central to our consideration.”

He said the bill would be subjected to further scrutiny at a public hearing where stakeholders are expected to address contentious issues, particularly funding mechanisms and implementation.

The bill was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, which is expected to report back within two weeks.