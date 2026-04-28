Oloibiri And Paradox Of Oil: Nigeria’s Squandered Fortune

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In 1956, when Shell-BP began laying oil pipes in Oloibiri, present-day Bayelsa State, the community had little idea of what was unfolding before their eyes. They watched with curiosity as the Royal Dutch treasure hunters struggled to bury pipelines beneath their fertile soil. Frustrated, the oil men eventually turned to the elders. No royalties were demanded, only whisky and a goat to appease the gods, and with that modest offering, the intruders secured their right of way.

Soon after, a helicopter carrying a seismic crew landed in Oloibiri for the first time. Overnight, the sleepy community transformed. Prefabricated houses rose from the ground, roads were carved into the landscape, and pipe-borne water flowed into homes. The discovery of oil brought a rush of fortune seekers, reminiscent of the California Gold Rush of 1848. Oloibiri became a symbol of promise, a place where Nigeria’s future seemed to shimmer with possibility.

But seventy years later, the pipes have run dry. The roads have vanished, taps are dry and rusted, and the once fertile soil lies poisoned by spills. Oloibiri is desolate, its people trapped in poverty and deprivation. This fate is not unique; it mirrors the lived experience of countless Niger Delta communities where oil was extracted but prosperity never arrived.

Nigeria itself has been no less a casualty. Between 1960 and 2022, the country earned an estimated $1.3 trillion from oil. Yet the wealth was not invested in schools, hospitals, or infrastructure. It was funneled into the coffers of oil majors and the Nigerian state, squandered in reckless spending and corruption. Today, annual budgets are financed with loans, education and health sectors are moribund, and households are ravaged by inflation and hunger.

This is the textbook case of the Resource Curse, a theory popularised by Richard Auty in 1993. He argued that resource abundance often leads to economic collapse, contrasting the struggles of oil-rich nations like Nigeria, Venezuela, and Angola with the prosperity of resource-poor countries such as Japan and South Korea. Yet the curse lies not in the crude itself, but in its mismanagement.

Nigeria’s experience reflects the Dutch Disease, a concept coined by The Economist in 1977 to describe how resource booms can devastate other sectors of the economy. Oil exports strengthened Nigeria’s currency, undermined manufacturing, and pulled workers away from agriculture. Factories collapsed, particularly in textiles, while oil price volatility repeatedly plunged the economy into recession. Corruption flourished, institutions weakened, and structural injustice fueled militancy and oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

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The Dutch Disease is not a literal affliction of resources, but a management problem. Oil itself is not the curse; it is the reckless handling of oil wealth that has cursed Nigeria. Countries like Norway, Dubai, and Botswana charted different paths. Norway deposited oil windfalls into a sovereign wealth fund, safeguarding its future. Dubai invested in diversification, building ports, airlines, and a thriving tourism industry. Botswana, though briefly afflicted, recovered through fiscal discipline and savings. Nigeria, by contrast, embarked on a spending spree in the 1970s and 80s.

The oil boom of the 1970s was Nigeria’s golden opportunity. Oil prices soared, revenues poured in, and the nation seemed poised to leap into prosperity. Yet instead of saving for the future, Nigeria spent recklessly. Loans were extended to countries like Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Mozambique, and São Tomé and Príncipe. Even the World Bank and IMF reportedly benefited from Nigeria’s liquidity. The Technical Aid Corps was introduced in 1987 to support fellow African countries financially and with manpower development. Nigeria was hailed as generous, magnanimous, and powerful. But beneath the surface, the foundations of its own economy were crumbling.

The consequences of this fiscal irresponsibility are visible today. Nigeria, once the giant of Africa, lies prostrate under economic meltdown and insecurity. Oil wealth has enriched successive generations of politicians and their cronies, while ordinary citizens languish in deprivation. The paradox is stark: oil has paid Nigeria’s bills for decades, yet the appropriation of its revenues has left the nation impoverished.

The story of Oloibiri is emblematic of this paradox. The community that first produced the black gold in commercial quantities has been abandoned. Its soil is poisoned, its people impoverished, its promise betrayed. Oloibiri is a microcosm of Nigeria’s squandered fortune, a reminder that resources do not doom nations, mismanagement does.

The Resource Curse theory identifies four dimensions of this mismanagement. First, resource exports bring prosperity and strengthen national currencies, undermining other sectors. Second, resource prices are unstable, plunging economies into recession when they fall. Third, resource wealth becomes the sole source of government revenue, discouraging taxation and accountability. Fourth, corruption flourishes, institutions weaken, and structural injustice breeds conflict. Nigeria has experienced all four dimensions. Factories collapsed, recessions struck in 1983, 2016, and 2020, taxes were neglected, corruption flourished, and militancy erupted in the Niger Delta.

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Yet oil itself is not the curse. As the Igbo saying goes, you do not blame the yam for bad pounding. If you want it smooth, you must pound it properly. Norway and Dubai pounded theirs; Nigeria did not.

Pounding the yam properly now means embracing fiscal responsibility and discipline. The Petroleum Industry Act’s frontier fund must be ring-fenced into a sovereign wealth fund, not poured into the federation account. Refineries such as Dangote’s must be strengthened to end petrol importation and ease the strain of rising energy costs.

The tragedy of Oloibiri is not just a local story; it is a national allegory. It tells of a nation that discovered immense wealth but failed to translate it into prosperity. It tells of communities that welcomed oil workers with hospitality but were abandoned in poverty. It tells of a country that lent money to others while neglecting its own people. It tells of a giant that squandered its fortune and now struggles to stand.

The way forward is clear. Nigeria must embrace fiscal responsibility, invest in diversification, and strengthen regulatory institutions. It must learn from Norway, Dubai, and Botswana. It must pound its yam properly. Only then can it make oil a blessing.

Oloibiri’s story is a reminder of what is at stake. It is a reminder that resources are not destiny, but opportunity. It is a reminder that mismanagement is the true curse. It is a reminder that Nigeria’s future depends not on oil itself, but on how it is managed.

Oil is not Nigeria’s curse, it is Nigeria’s squandered fortune. The tragedy of Oloibiri is the tragedy of Nigeria. The paradox of oil is the paradox of a nation that has everything, yet has nothing. The lesson is clear: until Nigeria learns to pound its yam properly, the paradox will remain.