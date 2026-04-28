GTCO Pays Highest Dividend In Nigeria’s Banking Sector History

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Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) have approved a total dividend of N12.76 per share for the 2025 financial year, the highest payout in Nigeria’s banking sector.

The approval was given at the company’s 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders commended the board and management for delivering robust earnings and sustaining a consistent dividend policy amid prevailing economic headwinds.

The total dividend comprises an interim dividend of N1.00 per share and a final dividend of N11.76 per share, bringing total shareholder returns for the year to N12.76 per share.

Speaking at the meeting, President of the Nigerian Shareholders’ Solidarity Association (NSSA), Chief Timothy Adesiyan, expressed satisfaction with the payout, noting that it reflects the board’s discipline and commitment to rewarding investors.

He emphasised that the consistency in dividend payments underscores management’s ability to balance profitability with shareholder value.

Similarly, Chairman of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN), Mrs. Bisi Bakare, described the dividend as historic, stating that GTCO has set a new benchmark in the Nigerian banking industry.

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She commended the management for achieving what she described as an unprecedented payout level and urged the Group to sustain the momentum in subsequent financial years.

Shareholders also acknowledged the Group’s successful compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N500bn minimum capital requirement, describing it as a critical milestone that strengthens GTCO’s balance sheet and positions it for future growth.

Chairman of the Board, Suleiman Barau, said the Group’s strong performance reflects its strategic evolution into a diversified financial services ecosystem spanning banking, payments, asset management, and pension administration.

According to him, the diversification is aimed at creating multiple streams of sustainable growth, reducing exposure to cyclical risks, and enhancing the value proposition to customers across different segments.

“This diversification is not simply a structural change; it represents a strategic effort to build an institution that can serve customers more comprehensively while creating multiple engines of sustainable growth,” Barau said.

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He added that the Group’s risk management framework remains a core pillar of its operations, noting that maintaining a strong balance sheet and prudent lending practices are essential in navigating uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, described the 2025 financial year as a defining period for GTCO, driven by deeper integration across its business lines and increased deployment of digital technologies to enhance customer experience.

He also highlighted the company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) as a landmark achievement, making GTCO the first West African financial services institution to list its ordinary shares on the Exchange’s main market, thereby boosting capital strength and improving liquidity for shareholders.

Agbaje said the Group continues to leverage data, digital platforms, and operational synergies to deliver seamless services across Africa and the United Kingdom, while reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about the Group’s prospects, noting that disciplined execution, innovation, and strong capital buffers will remain central to its operations.

“In a landscape shaped by macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, GTCO remains resilient and focused on delivering sustainable value to shareholders,” he said.

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The shareholder-approved dividend and strong financial performance further reinforce GTCO’s position as a leading player in Nigeria’s banking industry, with a track record of consistent returns and strategic expansion.