Champions League: Five Bayern Munich Players Doubtful For Arsenal Clash

Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel, has revealed that no fewer than five key players are doubtful for the Champions League clash against Arsenal on Tuesday.

The likes of Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Noussair Mazraoui have all been ruled out of their Bundesliga encounter against Heidenheim on Saturday and they are in doubt to face the Gunners three days later.

Bayern Munich have struggled under Thomas Tuchel, especially in the Bundesliga, They are 13 points behind runaway leaders, Bayer Leverkusen with seven games remaining.

The Bavarians have also been dumped out of the German Cup following an embarrassing loss to third-division side Saarbruecken. Their only hope of silverware is the Champions League, where they have a date with the in-form Arsenal

Tuchel said: “The problem is none of them is being rested ahead of Tuesday (against Arsenal). They all are not in the squad against Heidenheim because they just cannot play, which is why they are big question marks for Tuesday.”

“The injury situation is too crazy. I have had some ideas about how to play against Arsenal, but players are constantly missing with injuries. Starting with Manuel and ending with our wingers.”

Tuchel is optimistic that Bayern Munich can channel their domestic frustrations to ensure that they go all the way in the Champions League.

He said: “We still have one goal left, which is to travel to Wembley.

“We’re in the quarterfinals, so there are not too many more steps to be taken. Nothing matters except this goal.

“We’re all extremely annoyed and we have anger in our stomachs to set things straight.”

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga title in the last 11 seasons.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to leave the club at the end of the season following his topsy-turvy time at the Allianz Arena.