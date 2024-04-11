Kidnappers Hack Gang Member With Machete To Cover Up Crime In Ondo

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than forty-five criminals have been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, for various offences.

The suspects, according to Commander of the Osun Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, were arrested across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said 14 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, five were held for burglary, two for violating the state’s anti-grazing law and four others for disturbing public peace.

Adeleye added that five individuals were arrested for theft and the purchase of stolen goods.

The Amotekun boss explained that “We arrested 14 kidnappers. We have a particular case where we were able to break the kidnap syndicate in Akoko LG. The two kidnap victims are present and the bike the kidnappers were supplied with. In our strife to bring them out, the kidnapper that had already confessed was macheted in several places by his fellow kidnappers who wanted to cover up the crime.

“The officers of the corps rushed the suspected kidnapper to the hospital, and he was treated. He has given useful information.

“This kidnap syndicate has confessed to several kidnapping activities in Akoko, Kogi and Edo areas. And we are still looking for their sponsor who is at large.

“We are reassuring the people that there is no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State.”

In other news, Adeleye disclosed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered the release of 28 suspects arrested for minor offences in the state.

“The governor released them in the spirit of the festive period and they will be released with strict warning not to perpetrate such acts again. The remaining suspects will however face the full wrath of the law,” he said.