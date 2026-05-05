Akpabio, Oshiomhole Clash Over Scramble For 2027 Senate Presidency

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A heated disagreement broke out in the Senate on Tuesday as the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the lawmaker representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, clashed over amendments to the Senate Standing Rules seen to have implications for the 2027 Senate presidency.

The controversy followed the adoption of changes to Order 2 (3), (4) and (5), which introduced stricter eligibility criteria for senators seeking election as Senate President and other principal offices.

Under the amended rules, only senators who have served at least two consecutive terms immediately preceding their nomination, or those who have held positions as principal officers in previous Senate sessions, would be eligible to contest.

The provision effectively excludes first-term senators and those without prior leadership experience in the chamber — a category that includes Oshiomhole.

Raising objections during plenary, Oshiomhole warned that the amendment could undermine inclusiveness and limit the democratic rights of lawmakers.

He argued that “the Senate must not create rules that shut out capable members from aspiring to leadership positions,” insisting that competence should not be subordinated to tenure.

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Oshiomhole is widely believed to be eyeing the Senate presidency in 2027 while Akpabio is reportedly scheming to secure another four-year tenure from 2027 to 2031.

However, Akpabio defended the amendment, saying the changes were necessary to preserve institutional stability and ensure experienced leadership.

He maintained that “the Senate, like any serious institution, must be guided by rules that promote continuity, order and competence in its leadership structure.”

The revised rules further stipulate that senators vying for the offices of Senate President and Deputy Senate President must have served at least one full term of four years.

It also reinforces a ranking system that prioritises former presiding officers, principal officers, and ranking lawmakers in leadership contests.

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While the various sections of the amendment were being called for voice vote, Oshiomhole kept raising his voice, shouting “Point of Order” repeatedly. But Akpabio ignored him. He was the only voice that voted against the amendment, but it made no difference.

In a related development, the Senate also amended its legislative calendar, increasing plenary sittings from three to five days a week. The chamber will now sit from Monday through Friday, instead of the previous Tuesday to Thursday schedule.

Committee activities have also been adjusted, with meetings now slated for Fridays between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., as part of efforts to enhance legislative efficiency.