‘ADC Is Dying’ – Akpabio Mocks Amid Fresh Defections

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Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has taunted the coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu, saying the wave of defections from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is an indication that the party is dying.

He said this while reading the defection letter of some members of the ADC at the red chamber.

Akpabio, who first read the letter from Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, who defected from the ADC to the Labour Party, asked all those leaving the party to send in a single letter to avoid a situation where the Senate would have to repeatedly go over the process.

His remarks sparked laughter at parliament. Making a direct reference to Abaribe, Akpabio said, “Senator, I should be asking you, ‘How many times have you defected in a month?’

The development comes amid a fresh round of political realignments, with at least 17 lawmakers defecting from the ADC to the NDC during Tuesday’s sitting, among others.