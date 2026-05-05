Foden Reaches Agreement Over New Man City Deal

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Phil Foden has reached an agreement in principle over a new four-year deal at Manchester City.

The 25-year-old’s current contract was due to expire next summer but fresh terms will keep him at Etihad Stadium until 2030, with the option of another year.

Though midfielder Foden has struggled for form in recent months and has not scored since 14 December, a new contract signals a commitment from both parties to continue working together.

Foden came on as a substitute in Monday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Everton, which leaves City five points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

The midfielder will be hoping to secure a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Last month, boss Tuchel said Foden’s place in the squad is not guaranteed despite being the only player to start both games in England’s final camp before the tournament.

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Foden was given his first-team debut as a 17-year-old by boss Pep Guardiola and has gone on to make 365 appearances for City, winning six Premier League titles, one Champions League and two FA Cups.

Despite his recent form, former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney says Foden has to “play every game” for City.

“I think you have to put him in the team,” he said on the BBC’s Wayne Rooney Show. “I love watching him play, I love his little movements, how he gets into the pockets of space. It’s not nice watching him sitting on the bench.

“I think he was doing well [this season]. He’s had bad moments, but when you have a bad moment and you’re taken out and put on the sidelines for weeks on end, I just think a player of that quality, you have to just keep playing him.

“You’ve got [Jeremy] Doku there who can do anything. You’ve got [Antoine] Semenyo, who can go outside, come inside.

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“It’s real power, pace and raw speed going up against you, so I don’t know whether that’s a reason why Foden’s not playing. Pep may want a little bit more help defensively.”