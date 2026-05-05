ADC Support Group Endorses Hayatu-Deen For Presidential Ticket

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A support group within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the ADC Vanguard Support Group (VSG), has endorsed Dr Mohammed Hayatu-Deen for the party’s presidential nomination ahead of the 2027 elections.

The endorsement was announced at an event held in Abuja on Tuesday, attended by hundreds of party members, civil society actors, and supporters drawn from the six geopolitical zones.

Speaking at the gathering, the Convener of the group, Comrade Abdul Abdulkadir, described Hayatu-Deen as the most suitable candidate to lead both the party and the country.

“Muhammed Hayatu-Deen is the candidate this party needs and the leader Nigeria deserves. He has no baggage, no failed attempts, and no factional debts. He comes with a forty-year record of building institutions and creating jobs — and that is exactly what it will take to fix this country,” Abdulkadir said.

He stressed that the endorsement was driven by the need for competence and proven leadership, particularly at a time of economic challenges.

“Nigeria does not need another politician; it needs a builder,” he added. “As the country faces one of its worst cost-of-living crises in a generation, his track record is not just impressive — it is exactly what the moment demands.”

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Abdulkadir also called on party delegates and members to rally behind the aspirant, noting that the ADC must present a credible alternative to Nigerians.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads. The status quo has failed. The ADC was built to offer something genuinely different — and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen represents that difference,” he said.

Responding, Hayatu-Deen expressed appreciation to the group and reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s ideals.

“I am deeply grateful to the ADC Vanguard Support Group and to everyone who came out in support,” he said. “The ADC is not just another political party — it is a vehicle through which Nigeria can break from the cycle of recycled leadership and unfulfilled promises.”

He added, “I am committed to the mission of this party and to Nigerians who are depending on us to get this right. Together, we will give Nigeria the new direction it deserves.”

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Hayatu-Deen, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, declared his intention to seek the ADC presidential ticket in April 2026.