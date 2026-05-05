Kano Lawmaker Jibrin Clashes With Constituents

Nigeria
By The Whistler
Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, the member representing Kiru/Bebej Federal Constituency of Kano State

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has been seen in a viral video engaging in a heated confrontation with some constituents.

In the footage circulating on social media, the lawmaker, who is currently serving his fourth term, was captured exchanging words with a crowd.

At one point, he was visibly angry as tensions escalated during the encounter.

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The exact cause of the disagreement has not been independently confirmed.

In another clip from the scene, some constituents were heard chanting “Ba mayi,” a Hausa phrase meaning “We don’t want you again,” indicating dissatisfaction with the lawmaker’s performance.

As of the time of filing this report, Jibrin had yet to release an official statement addressing the incident.

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