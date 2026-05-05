Police Recover 140 Firearms, Ammunition From Robbery Suspects, Kidnappers

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The Nigeria Police Force has recovered 140 firearms and 1,074 rounds of ammunition from suspected armed robbers and kidnappers as part of intensified nationwide operations, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, disclosed on Tuesday.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, confirmed the developments in a statement issued on May 5.

The recoveries formed part of operational outcomes for April 2026, which also saw the arrest of 28 suspected terrorists, 51 murder suspects, 62 armed robbery suspects, 85 kidnapping suspects, and 54 suspected cultists.

In addition, 189 kidnapped victims were rescued, while 37 stolen vehicles were recovered across the country.

Disu made the disclosure while convening an emergency meeting with senior police leadership at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he outlined ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening accountability and improving operational efficiency within the Force.

The high level conference brought together members of the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police, alongside media representatives.

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“It focused on addressing rising security concerns, reinforcing discipline, and setting strategic directives for commands nationwide.”

Speaking at the meeting, the IGP emphasised the need for intelligence driven policing, transparency, and stronger leadership accountability in tackling Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

He also addressed the recent extrajudicial killing of a suspect in Delta State, describing the incident as unlawful and inconsistent with police standards.

According to him, the officers involved have been dismissed and the case referred for criminal prosecution, underscoring the Force’s zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

Disu announced the establishment of a Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), a restructured tactical formation designed to enhance rapid response to serious crimes.

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“The unit, he said, would operate on intelligence based deployment, backed by specialised training, respect for human rights, and strict accountability under the supervision of Commissioners of Police.”

The IGP further directed police commissioners nationwide to strengthen community policing through regular town hall engagements with key stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community groups.

He also mandated improved accessibility of senior officers to community leaders to boost communication and public trust.

Disu said efforts remain focused on professionalism, discipline, human rights compliance, and public accountability, supported by mechanisms such as the Police Complaints Response Unit.