Xenophobia: Akpabio To Lead Nigerian Delegation To S/African Parliament

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…Senate Rejects Call For Revocation Of MTN, DSTV Licenses

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, will be leading a delegation of Nigeria’s National Assembly to South Africa over the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the rainbow country.

This was part of the resolutions taken by the Senate at plenary on Tuesday, during which the lawmakers condemned in strong terms the wave of xenophobic attacks, persecution and intimidation of Nigerians in South Africa.

The Senate however rejected a call for the revocation of the operating licenses of South African owned MTN and DSTV, describing such actions as uncalled for.

The lawmakers unanimously described the xenophobic attacks as “barbaric, unlawful and inconsistent with African brotherhood.”

The position of the upper chamber followed a motion sponsored by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West), who, during plenary, expressed deep concern over what he termed an “atmosphere of fear, humiliation and psychological trauma,” in which Nigerians are “increasingly profiled and treated as though being a Nigerian national alone constitutes an offence.”

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Lawmakers noted that authorities in South Africa had acknowledged the situation and pledged to restore order, a development the Senate said “confirms the seriousness and contemporary nature of the incidents.”

Contributing to the debate, Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) recalled Nigeria’s historic role in Africa’s liberation struggles, stressing that “Nigerian workers, students, civil servants and market women stood at the forefront from the 1960s to the 1990s, sacrificing financial resources and diplomatic goodwill for the liberation and dignity of South Africans.”

The Senate maintained that the attacks violate international human rights principles as well as protocols of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on free movement and the charter of the African Union.

“These attacks offend the conscience of civilized nations,” the chamber declared. “No individual, whether in authority or not, is above the law, and no citizen is beneath its protection.”

Senators decried the impact of the recurring violence, citing “loss of lives, destruction of businesses built over decades, displacement of families, including children and the elderly, severe psychological trauma, and erosion of dignity and security.”

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Despite repeated diplomatic assurances from host countries, the lawmakers lamented “the lack of accountability, visible deterrence, prosecution of perpetrators, or enduring guarantees for victims,” warning that such gaps “entrench a culture of impunity and embolden further xenophobic violence.”

The Senate further warned that failure to act decisively could “trigger retaliatory tensions, diplomatic strains, regional instability, and deterioration of inter-African relations contrary to continental unity.”

Adopting a six-point resolution, the chamber urged the Federal Government to initiate “high-level diplomatic dialogue” with South Africa and Ghana to ensure the protection of Nigerians and secure “enforceable assurances against future attacks.”

It also called for “a full, transparent, credible and independent investigation into all reported incidents,” insisting that “perpetrators and their sponsors must be identified, arrested, prosecuted and punished.”

The lawmakers urged the government to establish a “comprehensive protection framework for Nigerians in the diaspora,” including early warning mechanisms, coordinated evacuation plans, and strengthened legal and diplomatic support systems.

They further advocated “strong regional enforcement and accountability measures” within ECOWAS and the African Union to deter xenophobia and safeguard African citizens across borders.

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For victims, the Senate recommended the provision of “emergency humanitarian assistance, temporary shelters, evacuation support where necessary, legal representation, trauma care services, and real-time protection and communication channels” through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies.

To ensure oversight, the Senate mandated its Committee on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs to conduct a fact-finding investigation into the incidents.

The Senate President directed the committee, chaired by Senator Amilkan Abba Danmusa, to “engage with affected Nigerians, interface with diplomatic missions and international partners, and report back to the Senate.”

The chamber reiterated that “the safety and dignity of Nigerians abroad remain non-negotiable,” calling for “urgent and coordinated action to end the cycle of violence and impunity.”

The resolutions were adopted following a motion of urgent national importance.