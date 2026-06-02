Marrying Rich Shouldn’t Be Women’s Goal, Says Rudeboy’s Wife

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Ivy Ifeoma, wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has advised women against making marriage to a wealthy man their primary life ambition.

Speaking in a video shared on her Instagram page, Ifeoma emphasized the importance of financial independence, stating that women should focus on building their own wealth rather than relying on a partner’s financial status.

According to her, while marrying into a wealthy family may provide access to opportunities, it should not replace personal ambition and financial growth.

“Marrying a rich man should not be anybody’s primary goal. Why would you even want to have a primary goal of marrying someone because they are rich? At the end of the day, it is their money, not your money,” she said.

Ifeoma also addressed speculation about her marriage to Paul Okoye, particularly claims that she married him for his wealth and the age difference between them. She maintained that she was financially successful before meeting the music star.

“Before you come for me, know that I was a millionaire before I met this man,” she stated.

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She further encouraged single women to invest in themselves, noting that successful and wealthy individuals are often attracted to ambitious and hardworking partners.

“Don’t get me wrong, marrying rich is a very good add-on because it can open doors of opportunities for you. But what I will tell you to do as a woman is to get rich,” she added.

Her comments have since generated reactions on social media, with many users sharing differing opinions on relationships, wealth, and financial independence.

Reacting, @uyai said, “Reason with me if no get it today, go get am tomorrow say one for the money. Two for the dough Three for the shawty Yawa don blow please don’t advise us

Also, @jasmine stated that, “So true and another piece of advice, never marry a man that already has kids and whose ex-wife is still very much alive and present. You and your kids will just be 2nd option and there’s nothing you can do”

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@nnaji said, “But it was after you married him u now owned a store in his plaza at Lekki, and became more popular divorce him pls let me come and marry him, and give the rest girls ur remaining advice ma after u met him u travelled out for the first time in ur life 00 after you met him u now have access to the u.s, after you met him you owned a car, after you met him u stopped ur video vixen of small pay, after you met him u now had so much benefits, maaam pls move with this ur advice biko, I will be rich and still marry rich man”

Also, @overcomerqueen said, “A lot of young girls work hard and have nothing to show for it. Please this will just depress some people. Just enjoy your rich man. To all those working hard and not seeing anything now, my prayer is that God shows you mercy and opens doors for you. It’s not easy.”