Bandits Kill One, Abduct Worshippers During Kaduna Mosque Attack

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Suspected bandits attacked worshippers during Maghrib prayers at a mosque in Namama Community, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a teenager and abducting several worshippers.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the attack and the abduction to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

“Yes, we are working hard with the relevant security agencies to ensure the return of those who were kidnapped,” the command’s spokesman, Mansir Hassan, told THE WHISTLER before ending the call without confirming the number of abductees.

Hassan did not respond to subsequent calls seeking clarification.

The attack was first reported by security analyst @Bakatsine in a post on X.

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According to the analyst, the attack happened during a heavy rainfall.

“Yesterday evening, bandits attacked worshippers during Maghrib prayers at a mosque in Namama community, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State, amid heavy rainfall. The attackers opened fire indiscriminately, killing a young boy identified as Adamu and injuring several other worshippers.

“Local residents are mourning the loss, while prayers continue for the recovery of the wounded and for an end to the insecurity affecting communities across the Northwest region of Nigeria.

“How many more civilians must lose their lives in places of worship before effective measures are taken to protect vulnerable communities?” the analyst wrote.

In a separate incident reported on Tuesday, bandits reportedly attacked a residence in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killed one person and abducted members of his family.

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“Last night, bandits attacked a residence in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing a man identified as Sagir Umar and abducting members of his family.

“The attack adds to a growing list of violent incidents affecting communities across the region, raising fresh concerns about civilian safety and the effectiveness of ongoing security efforts.

“When will lasting security measures be put in place to protect vulnerable communities from these repeated attacks?”