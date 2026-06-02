Emeka Ike Threatens Legal Action Over Leak Of INEC Records

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Veteran Nollywood actor and House of Representatives aspirant, Emeka Ike, has vowed to challenge Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, over the alleged publication of his personal details from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) database.

Ike, who is seeking the House of Representatives ticket for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory under the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), made the threat while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday.

The controversy followed a social media post by Olayinka on Saturday, in which he claimed that Ike had only recently transferred his voter registration from Imo State to the FCT.

“Emeka Ike was a registered voter in Imo State. He only transferred his INEC registration to the FCT on May 15, 2026 (15 days ago). And he wants to contest for the House of Reps in Abuja! Someone who has never voted in the FCT,” Olayinka wrote on his X handle.

The post included screenshots that appeared to contain details from an INEC administrative portal, including Ike’s application number, Voter Identification Number, registration centre, profile photograph, name, and date of application.

The screenshots sparked criticism from social media users, many of whom questioned how the information was obtained and whether there had been a breach of privacy.

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Reacting to the development, Ike described Olayinka’s actions as disturbing and an abuse of access to sensitive personal information.

“It’s quite shocking, extreme, and it is the height of political rascality for a government officer to access a citizen’s information from the INEC cyber,” he said.

According to the actor, the incident raises concerns about data privacy and the protection of citizens’ personal information.

“He is telling every Nigerian that whoever you are, I can pull your information from anywhere and I can do what I want, and that rascality needs to be stopped,” Ike added.

The actor maintained that he would not allow the matter to pass without a challenge, insisting that no individual has the right to exploit another person’s private information.

“Actions are ready, I’m ready to take him on. He has no right to exploit my privacy and insult Nigerians the way he did. If he has been doing it in the past, this should be the last time he does it,” Ike said.