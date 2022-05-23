Akwa Ibom Speaker Bassey Wins PDP Senate Ticket

The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Aniekan Bassey, has won the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District for the 2023 election.

Bassey emerged winner of the primaries which held on Monday, polling 272 votes to clinch the ticket.

Similarly, the immediate past National Legal Adviser of the opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Emmanuel Enoidem, and former Commissioner for Economic Development, Ekong Sampson, both won the PDP tickets.

While Enoidem polled 329 votes to win the Akwa Ibom North West PDP ticket, Sampson secured 368 votes to win the PDP ticket for Akwa Ibom South.

The ecstatic Enoidem, who hailed his victory extended an olive branch to his opponents, saying the PDP is a large family big enough to accommodate all.

“I’m going to treasure this for the rest of my life. I know I am going to the Senate because nobody who has ever gotten the PDP Senatorial ticket has ever lost and I am not going to break that protocol,” he stated.

On his part, Sampson promised not to disappoint the people of Akwa Ibom South when he gets to the Senate.