‘Buhari On His Way Out Of Presidential Villa’- Says Adamu

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has distanced the party and President Muhammadu Buhari from any plot for a third term in office.

Adamu dispelled insinuations that Buhari will seek third term in office to enable him finish what he has started, after his tenure expires in 2023.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ekiti Campaign Council, Adamu said it was not possible to seek a third term let alone contemplate it.

Adamu said, “Buhari is at the beginning of his trip out of the presidential villa. He made no secret of it. He’s a man of honour, he seeks no extension, he made it public in this very hall that used to be our NEC hall.

“He said it that he has been elected for a second time. He is under oath as president to protect and preserve the Nigerian constitution,”he said.

Adamu was reacting to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Chief Robert Clarke’s call for a tenure extension for Buhari, during a TV interview recently.

Clark had said, “If the situation in which we are in now continues and it is impossible to vote in the 2023 election, the constitution says the President will inform the INEC.

“In view of all insurgencies, kidnappings, Boko Haram, I don’t think in these different areas of Nigeria, we can have a good election. I don’t see how what is happening today can be stopped within six months from today or before February next year when the elections will be held.”

But Adamu countered Clark saying, “The Nigerian constitution has given him two terms of four years each, he was starting his second term and at the end of it, he doesn’t intend to and doesn’t ask anybody to ask for a third term or any elongation of tenure.

“Recently, he made the same pronouncement sometimes early this year. So we are on a bound like him to see that he has soft landing and that is to deliver this party to victory and Ekiti State is the first test.”

On Ekiti State governorship election, Adamu said, “We are inaugurating a committee that will take charge of campaign, marketing our candidate. Our first gubernatorial primary since coming to office as governor of Ekiti and it was hitch-free, the fact that no one is challenging the outcome of this primary, that is a very big kudos for the Ekiti chapter of our great party.

“Ekiti is the first election that we will be having, in this dispensation of APC. God has blessed our lives; God has blessed my life and my political career. Once there’s a contest, there will be a winner and a loser, we are never on the losing side.

“But we don’t take that for granted. We are going to work as hard as we can to ensure that we deliver our gubernatorial candidate as the next governor of Ekiti State.

“As we inaugurate this Committee, I have one thing in the marching order of this party and that is don’t come home crying, don’t come home crying. If there’s a crying, let them go and cry for their principals, not us.”

The National Organizing Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, announced during the creation of the campaign council that Sen Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Governor of Kebbi State, is the Chairman of the campaign council.

Responding, Bagudu urged all members of the committee to appreciate the party and assured that the council will do all what will be necessary for the APC to return victorious in the election.

“I pray that as we have been given this opportunity, all of us will sacrifice because we are having other primaries, other national and the timetable is short, but I can assure that you we will do our very best to reciprocate the confidence that our party has placed on us,” he stated.