Akwa Ibom Will Be Hot For Criminals, Governor Fumes After Gruesome Murder Of Business Man

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno has declared that his administration will make the state uncomfortable for criminals.

The governor stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the family of a popular business man, Sylvanus Ukpong who was killed by gunmen few weeks ago.

Advertisement

Ukpong, the Chief Executive Officer of Emem Farms Limited and Emem and Sons Limited was killed my suspected hoodlums and a lady that was with him was abducted while he was returning from his farm

The governor while consoling the bereaved family offered a scholarship to the daughter of the slain businessman up to university level and and offered automatic employment to the mother

He said: “Honestly, this is not the kind of visit I will like to be doing. This is the second time within one week that I am doing this, and I am heartbroken.

“I have come here today, on behalf of the government and people of our dear State, to show our compassion and to console the family.

Advertisement

“I want to assure them, government will rally round the family at this time of their bereavement.

“ I am made to understand that the late Slyvanus Ukpong has a daughter, Emem Sylvanus Ukpong who is an SS1 Student.

“We will quickly institute a scholarship scheme up to the university level for her. The Secretary to the State Government will handle this. The funds will be managed by her mother.

“ I also understand her mother, the widow, is currently unemployed and is a trained teacher. We need more trained teachers, so we are offering her an automatic employment into the State Civil Service.”

The governor also used the opportunity to assure the people that the state is continually safe and peaceful.