Alake Of Egbaland Says NCC’s ‘Doggedness’ Responsible For Nigeria’s Digital Revolution

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, has linked the innovations in the telecommunication sector to the doggedness of the management of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The monarch who described the telecom sector as the flagship enabler of Nigeria’s prosperity made the commendation at the maiden edition of NCC’s Village Square Dialogue (VSD) in Abeokuta.

The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management of NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, led a delegation of NCC’s members of staff to the monarch.

The VSD which held its version of the Telecom Consumer Conversation was conceived by the NCC to interact with telecom consumers at the grassroots for the purpose of sensitising telecom consumers, the regulator said in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER.

“One of the public institutions, whose activities are felt by the generality of Nigerians in many positive ways is NCC and the leadership of the Commission must be commended for its doggedness in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the benefits of digital revolutions,” said the Monarch who was represented by Oluwo of Ake, Egbaland, Chief Samuel Tanimowo.

He described the commission as a flagship public institution positively impacting the lives of all Nigerians.

“We also thank you and your entire Board and Management for bringing the first edition of the Village Square Dialogue to us in Ogun State. This is a testament to how important you take our state, which has contributed tremendously to the socio-economic and political history of Nigeria,” he added.

The Iyaloja of Egbaland, Chief Oluwakemi Oloyede, explained that the town hall meeting will play a critical role in the protection of telecom infrastructure.

Oloyede said, “We have listened to all you have told us as telecom consumers, we would always recall the information when you have left us and we would also ensure that we take all measures possible to join hands in protecting telecom facilities in our vicinity for improved quality of service delivery. From all indications, doing this is for our own benefits as consumers.”

Adewolu called on the community leaders and people of Ogun State to take ownership of telecommunications infrastructure in their localities and protect them from vandalism or theft.

He said the state is central to telecoms growth in the country as it hosts one of the largest concentrations of users of telecoms services.

Ogun State has an active subscriber base of over eight million users as at the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

Adewolu said, “This huge subscriber base is supported by a dynamic ecosystem of service providers, dealers, marketers and innovators. We are, therefore, here to host the maiden edition of the NCC-instituted Village Square Dialogue and to salute the legendary entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Ogun State.

“On behalf of the Commission, I also thank you for the warm reception accorded us and the warmth traditionally accorded telecom service providers to bolster infrastructure development.”

“Without telecoms infrastructure, we cannot communicate with friends and family over long distances at the touch of a button, and we cannot conduct banking, insurance, governmental services, education, entertainment and many other activities with ease without telecommunications.

“This means that telecoms infrastructure are critical to modern existence, and we must all do what we can to ensure that we tackle anything that affects their seamless operation.”