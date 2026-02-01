Alcaraz Defeats Djokovic To Win Australian Open Title

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Carlos Alcaraz produced a stunning performance to defeat Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to win the Australian Open title on Sunday

He became the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam – ending Novak Djokovic’s latest attempt to land a 25th major title in the process.

Alcaraz struggled in the opening exchanges as Djokovic dominated the encounter before he found his rhythm to win his seventh major title.

He is only the ninth man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Djokovic’s wait for a record 25th major title continues with the legend praising Alcaraz for this impressive performance.

He said: “First and foremost of course congratulations Carlos. An amazing tournament and an amazing couple of weeks. What you have been doing, the best word to describe it is historic. Legendary.

Advertisement

“I wish you the best of luck for the rest of your career. You are so young you have a lot of time, like myself.

“I am sure we will be seeing a lot of each other over the next 10 years… not!

“I also have to thank my team for enduring me and giving me support. It hasn’t been smooth sailing as it never is. You guys were my rock and you have seen the best and worst of me over the last few years but in particular the last three weeks.”

Alcaraz was delighted to make history in Australia while showering encomiums on Djokovic.

He said: “I want to talk about Novak – he deserves an ovation for sure. You talk about how I’m doing amazing things, but what you’re doing is inspiring – not just for tennis players, but for athletes around the world and for me as well.

Advertisement

“You put in hard work every day with your team and I enjoy watching you play and it’s been an honour sharing the locker room and the court with you. Thank you for what you’re doing because it’s really inspiring to me.

“My team in the corner, nobody knows how hard I’ve been working to get this trophy. Pre-season was a bit of a rollercoaster emotionally.

“We just did the right work, you pushed me every day to do the right things and I’m really grateful for everyone in my corner. This trophy is also yours.”

“Everyone who made this tournament possible – this tournament is a great tournament for the players. The site is amazing, every year upgrades are made to make us feel comfortable. I’m really grateful for everything you’re doing for us and it’s an honour to play here in Melbourne every year.”

Over the past two seasons, Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner have emerged as the dominant forces in the men’s game.

In the women’s category, Elena Rybakina defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-4 to win the trophy on Saturday.

Advertisement

She has now won her past 10 matches against fellow top-10 players and is the first player to claim the title by defeating three top-10 players in each round from the quarter-finals onwards since Naomi Osaka in 2019.