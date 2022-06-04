Alimikhena Wins Edo North PDP Senatorial Primary To Set Up Epic Battle With Oshiomhole

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Francis Alimikhena, has clinched the senatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He emerged on Saturday in a rescheduled primary election.

Alimikhena, who was a political ally of erstwhile National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, fell out with him after Oshiomhole changed his mind to go to the Senate and ditched his presidential ambition.

Oshiomhole had bought the presidential form for N100 million and later bought the senatorial form for N20 million on the last day.

His emergence pushed Alimikhena to defect to the PDP and would now be squaring up against a familiar foe.

The primary election was held in Auchi Public field Edo State, with Alimikhena polling 181 votes of the 189 total votes cast, according to the result declared by the returning officer, Pastor Kenneth.

The Primary election was witnessed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and security agents.

While addressing the media shortly after his emergence as the PDP Senatorial candidate, Alimikhena assured the people of Edo North of more robust representation saying he will turn around the fortune of the Party for good.

He said: “He called on the members of the People’s Democratic Party to expect a tsunami of defection from the APC into the PDP during his official declaration. Many people shall be defecting to join us in the PDP.”