Enugu Assembly Aspirant Narrates Experience In APGA, APC After Electoral Loss

Osmond Enwemchi Onuh, an aspirant for Igboeze North State Constituency I in Enugu State House of Assembly, weekend, expressed disappointment over the circumstances surrounding his loss at the primaries of his party, APGA.

Mr Onuh, who decamped from the All Progressives Congress to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, said he left APC because of frustration.

According to him, “Most of the leaders of APC in Enugu State are mere negotiators. They just use the platform to get appointment in Abuja and that’s all.

“In the just concluded primary elections, none of the so-called leaders in Igboeze North was around during the exercise. They may have been compromised.

“Besides, there has been this internal bickering within the party resulting from the fallout of the ward and local government congresses. Even when a meeting of stakeholders was scheduled to hold on Easter Friday and Saturday, the meeting never held as one of the dramatist persona never came home.”

He said he joined APGA because it was the only platform that he could test his popularity among his constituents.

He said, “I see it as the veritable platform to wrestle power from the rudderless PDP government in Enugu State.

“APGA has massive appeal and my people believe in APGA more than APC. Many of them don’t want to associate with the party. This may be as a result of the perception of the people in 2015 that it’s an Islamic party formed to take power from Gooduck Jonathan in 2015.

” Again, Buhari’s government did not help matters in his political appointments.”

He however regretted that even APGA did not provide the aspirants a level playing field.

He said, ” Genuine people are being frustrated out of the political process. Nobody asks you of your manifestoes, but rather who is bringing what largesse to be shared.

“The situation was so dicey that my name was almost omitted in the ballot, and when it was finally included, my surname was wrongly spelt.

“Some of my supporters who can barely read and write voted for my opponent who coincidentally bears the surname with me.

“When I went for screening, I was the only person from my constituency that was screened. Ordinarily, I was supposed to be returned unopposed.

“The political system is almost one and the same in almost all the political parties. The election was really compromised.

“Even when I was complaining about the selection of delegates, the returning officer went ahead in conducting the election despite my protestation. The returning officer only told me to lodge complaints if I am not comfortable with the outcome of the election.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Mr Onuh did not win the election, and had told his supporters to remain calm until he decides the next line of action.