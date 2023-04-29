Alleged Defamation: Again, Seplat’s Suit Against Media House Stalled

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A defamation suit brought before the Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri by Seplat Energy Plc, against a media company, Persecond News Limited, and others, has again been adjourned to June 18.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the matter came up before the court on March 3, 2023 but was stalled due to the absence of Seplat’s lawyer.

The energy company had accused two media houses of defamation, denying their reports which alleged it offered bribes for the acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobil Corporation.

But the media outfit and 6 defendants in the case maintained that the publication was done in the public interest following controversies that trailed the acquisition.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, Justice P. Nnodum told all parties before him that he has a “pressing judicial engagement” relating to the commissioning of a new High Court and could only deliver a ruling listed on the cause list for the day.

Based on the development, counsels to parties in the defamation case agreed on a new date, that is, June 18.

The court approved it as the next adjourned date for the matter.

After the court rose, Counsel to PerSecond News Limited, Mr Oladimeji Adebayo, told newsmen that while the case was adjourned at the instance of the court, he is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter in Imo state.

“Seplat had served a writ of summons that the publication about the acquisition of Exxon Mobil was defamatory, but we have quickly notified the court in our preliminary objection that the court is in Owerri and our client is in Abuja.

“Again, none of the issues in contention took place or happened in Owerri. These therefore raise the question of jurisdiction.

“Nevertheless, we have also made it clear in our submission to the court, that the said publication by Persecond News Limited was done in public interest and intended for public good,” he said.