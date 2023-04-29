Compel EFCC To Release $9.8m Found In My Apartment – Ex-NNPC GMD Tells Court

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, has asked the Federal High Court Abuja to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and two other defendants to release his $9.8 million withheld despite an earlier judgment ordering release of the money.

Yakubu sued the EFCC, Central Bank of Nigeria and Guaranty Trust Bank for their failure to release the money after a court acquitted him of money laundering charges filed against him by the anti-graft agency.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Guaranty Trust Bank were listed as co-defendants in the case .

THE WHISTLER reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on March 31, 2022 had quashed the money laundering charges instituted against Yakubu after the EFCC discovered $9, 772, 800 (9.7 million dollars) and £74, 000 from an apartment linked to him in 2017.

The EFCC had urged Justice A.R Mohammed to convict Yakubu.

But his lawyer, Ahmed Raji SAN, raised an objection with Yakubu testifying before the judge that the monies found in his house were gifts from friends and associates.

The judge had agreed with the defendant’s submissions, acquitted him and ordered the release of his money.

But Yakubu’s lawyer approached the court saying the monies had not been released as directed.

By way of originating summons, he urged the court to order the release of his money or in the alternative, direct that the money be deposited with the FHC registrar pending the determination of the suit.

But the EFCC, through its lawyer, Faruk Abdullah, raised objection to the application saying appeals have been entered before the court above.

He urged the court to strike out the case for being an abuse of court process.

On its part, GTB sought time to file their response.

Subsequently, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter to May 18 for hearing.