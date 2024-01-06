Alleged N585m Payment: Humanitarian Minister Has Questions To Answer- NEFGAD

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A public procurement advocacy group, Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD) has called for investigation into the purported letter written by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, asking that the Accountant General of the Federation(AGF), Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein to send public funds into a private account.

A section of the media reported how the minister through a memo dated 20th December, 2023 with reference number fmhapa/hq/ohm/s.208 directed the (AGF) to make payments of N585,189,500 into a private UBA account 2003682151 belonging to one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, alleged to be her project manager.

NEFGAD in a statement signed by its Head of Office, Mr Akingunola Omoniyi, urged President Bola Tinubu to be impartial during the investigation and ensure that if found guilty, a disciplinary action be meted on the minister adding that the ‘massive corruption’ should not go unpunished.

“The recent development in the Humanitarian office has provided President Tinubu a golden opportunity to tell Nigerians and the whole world that he is ready and willing to tackle corruption in a fair, just and impartial manner by also applying same disciplinary measure (suspension) meted on NSIP CEO, Mrs Halima Shehu on the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Beta Edu,’’ he said.

Akingunola noted that apart from the fact that Edu and Shehu are from different geographical divide of the country, the tendency and pattern of the allegations involving the duo are too identical and should not have attracted different approaches and measures in dealing with them by the president.

‘’Directing payment of public fund into private account by a public officer is a serious procurement and fiscal malfeasance that attracts serious penalty under extant laws, regulations and rules including the public procurement, Fiscal Responsibility, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences (ICPC), Code of Conduct Acts and the Anti-money Laundering (prevention and prohibition) Act,” he said.

He further added that the minister has serious questions to answer by instructing payment of public funds into private accounts.

“The act depicts pure nepotism, favoritism, undue advantage conferment and criminal diversion,” he said.

Akingunola, urged the President to direct the suspension of the minister for thorough investigation by relevant anti-corruption agencies with immediate effect and added that if such actions are not put in place against this massive fraud, the group may call for massive advocacy and court action.