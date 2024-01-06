How ‘Clever’ Petrol Station Owner Escaped Abduction In Niger State

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Alhaji Sadiq, the owner of Kwase Filling Station in the outskirts of Mokwa area in Niger State, has narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

Hassan Isha, a resident of Mokwa who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Saturday, said the incident occurred on Thursday around 8:15 pm.

“Alhaji Sadiq, the owner of kwase filling station was almost kidnapped yesterday. They came at 8:15 pm yesterday,” Isah told THE WHISTLER.

According to the source, the suspects came in a Toyota Hilux with guns to attack/kidnap the owner of the filling station but the man escaped.

He narrated that before the gun-wielding men arrived, two unidentified men on motorcycle were seen surveying his residence.

“Two of the kidnappers first came on a bike to survey him. But he quickly noticed that they are not good people. He left his house about ten minutes after the kidnappers left,” the resident told our reporter.

According to Isah, the suspects must have been planning to kidnap the businessman from his residence located in the Sawmill area of Mokwa.

The police spokesman in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, was not available for comment. WhatsApp messages sent to his phone were also unacknowledged.

It would be recalled that on October 18, 2023, some unidentified gunmen reportedly killed a businessman in the same town.