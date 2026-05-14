Alleged Romance Scammer Extradited From Nigeria To face US charges

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The Nigeria Police Force has extradited a suspected cyber fraud kingpin, Samuel Ugberease, popularly known as “Putsammy”, “Putput” and “Sammy”, to the United States over an alleged multi-million-dollar romance scam targeting American women.

Ugberease was handed over to US authorities on Wednesday after Nigerian and American law enforcement agencies concluded extradition proceedings linked to charges of wire fraud, online romance scam and money laundering.

Police said the suspect, who had been based in South Africa before his arrest, allegedly operated a cyber fraud syndicate between 2014 and 2018 that preyed on victims across the United States, especially in North Carolina.

According to investigators, the syndicate created fake dating profiles and online identities to lure women into fraudulent emotional relationships before manipulating them into sending huge sums of money through fabricated emergencies and false promises.

It was further revealed that the “proceeds were moved through multiple bank accounts used to disguise and launder illicit funds. In one of the cases under investigation, Ugberease was allegedly linked to the defrauding of a victim of more than $1.5m.”

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The suspect was initially arrested by operatives of INTERPOL National Central Bureau, Abuja, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on December 14, 2025, after arriving from South Africa.

“His arrest followed an INTERPOL Red Notice issued by US authorities.”

Following legal proceedings at the Federal High Court in Lagos, the court approved his extradition in line with Nigeria’s Extradition Act.

The Nigeria Police Force said the extradition underscores its renewed crackdown on cybercrime and transnational financial fraud, pledging continued collaboration with international partners through intelligence-led policing and INTERPOL-backed operations.