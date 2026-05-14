Hegseth Declares U.S. Remains Strongest Military Power On Earth

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U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has asserted that the United States continues to stand as the world’s strongest military power, as he outlined a $1.5trn generational investment to renew and modernize the nation’s defense capabilities.

In a video statement, Hegseth stated that despite media narratives suggesting otherwise, America is not in decline. “We remain the strongest military power on Earth,” he declared, “but that power requires renewal.”

The proposed funding package, described as a major down payment on national security, aims to rebuild the defense industrial base and ensure long-term superiority against any potential adversaries.

The plan includes a base defense budget of $756bn along with targeted investments in new factories, advanced technology, and workforce development.

It calls for $100bn to advance next-generation air power and the largest shipbuilding request since 1962, supported by $10bn for the maritime industrial base. Officials also highlighted nearly $18bn to operationalize the Golden Dome missile defense system for homeland protection and an 800 percent increase in artificial intelligence capabilities. Additional efforts focus on reshoring critical mineral production to reduce reliance on foreign sources.

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Hegseth framed the initiative as building on recent restoration operations, including Midnight Hammer, Southern Spear, Absolute Resolve, and Epic Fury. He emphasized that the investment would guarantee U.S. military advantage against any adversary, anywhere, at any time, while supporting President Trump’s broader commitment to restoring American strength and deterrence.

The announcement arrives against a backdrop of global tensions, including ongoing issues related to Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as domestic debates over federal spending and the national debt.

Supporters argue the funding is essential to maintain superiority in an era of rapid technological change and evolving threats.

Critics, however, question the massive scale of the proposal given existing fiscal pressures.

This $1.5trn request stands as one of the largest proposed defense budgets in American history and will require congressional approval through the fiscal year 2027 appropriations process.